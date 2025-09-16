Two suspects in court for Zeerust road double murder after surrendering to police

During their arrest, officers confiscated a 9mm pistol, a magazine and five rounds of ammunition from the suspects.

Two male suspects are expected to appear in the Zeerust Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges including two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and one count of defeating the ends of justice.

The suspects, aged 29 and 33, turned themselves in to police following a fatal shooting incident on Friday morning, which left two men dead and three others seriously injured.

Deadly shooting on R49 road

Police were alerted to a shooting incident at approximately 03:30 on Friday, 12 September 2025, according to Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

Officers discovered two male bodies with gunshot wounds inside a grey Ford Ranger on the R49 road between Gaborone and Zeerust, near Mokgola village.

“Three passengers in the Ford Ranger; two females and a male were seriously injured while the other two survived the attack,” Mokgwabone said.

Double murder suspects surrender to authorities

According to Mokgwabone, the two suspects handed themselves over to the police after the incident.

During their arrest, officers confiscated a 9mm pistol, a magazine and five rounds of ammunition from the suspects.

Mokgwabone stated that the motive behind the attack remains unclear at this stage of the investigation.

However, authorities stated that there may be potential involvement in illegal mining.

“The possibility of linking the incident to illegal mining in Mmasebudule village outside Zeerust, cannot be ruled out,” Mokgwabone stated.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

Provincial commissioner condemns firearms misuse

Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, condemned what he described as widespread misuse of firearms by private security personnel.

“The lawlessness and in particular the mishandling and illegal use of firearms by registered Private Securities has spiralled out of control and the police working with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) will make sure that all rogue, non-compliant Private Security companies and individual officers are brought to book,” Asaneng said.

“It is unacceptable that those who have been authorised to legally possess firearms are generators and perpetrators of serious crimes,” he added.

