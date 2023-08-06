‘Ubuntu ethics’: Thuli Madonsela appointed to UN scientific advisory board

By Faizel Patel

Stellenbosch University’s director of the Centre for Social Justice at the Faculty of Law, Professor Thuli Madonsela, said her appointment to the United Nations (UN) Scientific Advisory Board is an opportunity to infuse ubuntu ethics into science and technology.

Madonsela was appointed by UN Secretary General António Guterres, to serve on his newly formed board which consists of seven eminent scientists to advise on emerging scientific issues.

Humbled

The former public protector said she was humbled by her appointment.

“Supremely grateful to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for this appointment and opportunity to infuse our ubuntu ethics and justice into the global science and tech policy design space.

“This adds to evidence showing that a new inclusive world, where Africa is an equal partner, is emerging,” Madonsela said.

ALSO READ: Human Rights Day: ‘SA needs to restore friendship and ubuntu’ – Madonsela

Social justice

Madonsela said her appointment will assist in complementing and reinforcing efforts at mainstreaming social justice considerations in all policy work

“This provides an opportunity for us at the Centre for Social Justice at Stellenbosch University and partners to share information on our pioneering work on leveraging data science and technology to improve social policy design and social justice impact.”

Flying SA’s flag

Deputy President, Paul Mashatile also congratulated Madonsela on her achievement during the first day of the two-day National Dialogue on Coalition Governments in Cape Town on Friday.

“You have done our country proud, we are confident that you will fly the national flag even higher. Your appointment illustrates the fact that we are a nation that has everything to rise to greater heights,” Mashatile said.

Primary objectives

Guterres said scientific and technological progress can support efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

“They are also giving rise to ethical, legal and political concerns that require multilateral solutions. My Scientific Advisory Board will strengthen the role of the United Nations as a reliable source of data and evidence and provide advice to me and my senior management team.”

The primary objective of the Scientific Advisory Board is to provide independent insights on trends at the intersection of science, technology, ethics, governance and sustainable development.

Through their collaborative efforts, the Board and its Network will support United Nations leaders in anticipating, adapting to and leveraging the latest scientific advancements in their work for people, planet and prosperity.

With the formation of the Scientific Advisory Board, the United Nations takes a momentous stride towards better bridging science and policy.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Tom Cruise praises spirit of Ubuntu in South Africa