WATCH: ANC caucus leader Banele Majingo quits ANC, defects to DA

The City of Cape Town council chamber descended into disorder after the explosive revelation that ANC caucus leader Banele Majingo resigned from his party and joined the DA.

Majingo stunned fellow councillors when he announced his resignation on Thursday.

Resignation

The council briefly adjourned after the announcement.

“After careful consideration, I have come to realise that my personal values and principles are now more aligned with those of the Democratic Alliance (DA),” Majingo said.

“I am committed to their pursuit of clean governance and economic growth. I am increasingly impressed with their commitment to deliver for poor residents and the unemployed.”

‘Powerful’

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis weighed in on Majingo resigning from the ANC.

“Well, something extraordinary has just happened in Cape Town. It’s caused a little bit of pandemonium behind me, but the Leader of the Opposition in Cape Town, the leader of the ANC in Cape Town, Banele Majingo has just resigned his seat and has joined the DA in an extraordinary moment.

“I think it’s historic; I’m not sure that this has ever happened before, and I think his resignation letter is very, very powerful, Hill-Lewis said.

Invitation to other ANC members

Hill-Lewis also enticed other ANC members to join the DA.

“I want to say thank you to councillor Majingo for those words and for that integrity. I want to speak directly to all of the current ANC councillors, members and, indeed, most importantly, ANC voters in our city and in our country.

“You might be thinking and feeling just the same as Councillor Majingo, your leader, the ANC’S leader here in Cape Town, is feeling. He has joined the DA today, and I invite you to do the same. He has realised we are building the future here. We are building a future of opportunity for our country and for our city. Please join the DA, and I invite you all to do the same,” Hill-Lewis said.

The ANC has yet to respond to Majingo’s resignation.

