US Congressman Ronny Jackson introduces bill to hold SA accountable

The US-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act, provides tools to impose sanctions on “corrupt South African government officials” who support America’s adversaries

US Congressman and Republican Ronny Jackson has introduced the US-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act, providing tools to impose sanctions on “corrupt South African government officials” who support America’s adversaries like China, Russia and Iran, among others.

The bill comes as relations between the US and South Africa are at an all-time low after US President Donald Trump cut financial aid to South Africa, citing Pretoria taking Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and “strengthening ties with Iran, which supports terrorism globally”.

Jackson introduced the U.S.-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act of 2025, which would mandate a full review of the bilateral relationship between the United States and South Africa.

This is a follow-up of legislation that passed the House of Representatives in the last Congress but was not taken up by the Democratic-led Senate – Republicans now control both Houses.

Legislation

Jackson said Representative John James is co-leading the US-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act legislation.

“South Africa has brazenly abandoned its relationship with the United States to align with China, Russia, Iran, and terrorist organizations, a betrayal that demands serious consequences,” said Jackson.

“This legislation ensures we conduct a comprehensive review of this supposed ‘ally’ while also holding accountable any corrupt officials. The era of governments undermining American interests without repercussions ends now.”

ALSO READ: Trump’s 30% tariffs on SA a ‘barrier to trade and shared prosperity’, Presidency says [VIDEO]

‘Undermining US interests’

Jackson added that the Bill builds on and strengthens his bipartisan legislation from last Congress.

“This successfully passed the House and supports President Trump’s Executive Order from February 7th Addressing Egregious Actions of the Republic of South Africa.

“The South African government and the ANC have continued to consistently undermine U.S. national security interests and in recent years have intentionally aligned with Beijing, Moscow and Tehran and pursued an anti-Israel agenda. The United States must examine all of our bilateral relationships around the world and investigate all options to hold those countries and leaders who align with our adversaries responsible,” Jackson said.

US-SA relations

Relations between the two countries were further strained recently following former South African ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool’s remarks on Trump.

Rasool was expelled by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after he claimed in a webinar that US President Trump (and, later, Elon Musk) are leading a global white supremacist movement.

AfriForum and Solidarity’s recent visit to Washington, where they met officials from Trump’s administration to request they put pressure on the South African government and ask for humanitarian assistance for Afrikaner development, also put pressure on South Africa.

ALSO READ: ‘Clearing the air’: Inside Dirco’s meeting with US officials

Tariffs

This week, Trump slapped a universal 10% baseline tariff on all imports into the US and additional reciprocal tariffs for several other countries, including 30% for South Africa.

“They have got some bad things going on in South Africa. You know, we are paying them billions of dollars, and we cut the funding because a lot of bad things are happening in South Africa. They don’t want to report it,” Trump said.

Barrier

The South African Presidency said Trump’s shocking 30% tariffs on South African goods to the United States are a barrier to trade and shared prosperity.

“The tariffs affirm the urgency to negotiate a new bilateral and mutually beneficial trade agreement with the US as an essential step to secure long-term trade certainty,” President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

Trump has ignited a potentially ruinous global trade war with the imposed tariffs on imports from around the world and harsh extra levies on key trading partners.

ALSO READ: Trump offers white South African farmers expedited US citizenship