US grants SA fisheries access to markets due to compliance with bycatch laws

South African fish and fish products will continue to be exported to the US into and beyond 2026.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment (DFFE)] announced on Monday that it had secured access to the US market by complying with US laws.

The department said that the US approval showed South Africa’s ability to maintain international environmental sustainability standards.

Bycatch commitments

The approval was confirmed under import provisions mandated by the US’ Marine Protection Act.

The clause relevant to US imports relates to the unintentional catching or killing of protected species by commercial fishing operations.

Known as bycatch, commercial fishing vessels often catch fish and marine life that cannot be sold or eaten, and can even affect sea turtles, seabirds and dolphins.

US import provisions required exporting nations to receive a comparability finding by the end of this year, or face exclusion.

“To receive a comparability finding, harvesting nations must demonstrate they have a regulatory programme governing the incidental mortality and serious injury of marine mammals in the course of commercial fishing operations,” says the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Fishing legislation review incoming

DFFE minister Dion George said the approval secured continued US market access for South Africa’s fishing industry.

“Ensuring this critical flow of business is in line with the government’s mandate of building an ethical and capable state, as well as driving inclusive economic growth,” George said.

He said support from the fishing industry had been key in ensuring sustainability and compliance of the required standard.

“We welcome this decision and extend our appreciation to the fishing industry for its cooperation and compliance throughout the review process,” George said.

To ensure the standards were maintained, the department is reviewing the Marine Living Resources Act to ensure legislation meets “evolving national and international sustainability imperatives”.

