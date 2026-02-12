South Africa

Vaal Dam levels drop slightly but remain above capacity

By Enkosi Selane

12 February 2026

The current water levels represent an improvement compared to the same period last year.

WATCH: Residents urged to evacuate after fifth sluice gate opened at Vaal Dam

Five sluice gates at the Vaal Dam are seen open, 5 January 2022. The opening of the sluice gates follows consistent heavy rains over the past few weeks in catchments supporting the Integrated Vaal River System and Orange River. Picture: Michel Bega

The Vaal Dam remains above full capacity, despite a steady decline over recent days.

The latest readings show water levels at 101.26% as of Wednesday.

Dam maintains overflow levels amid decreased inflow

This is a gradual decrease from 101.64% recorded on Monday to 101.54% on Tuesday, according to The Reservoir, a Water Resource Information Centre for the Catchment Management Forums of the Upper Vaal Water Management Area.

The dam’s inflow has fluctuated over the three-day period, dropping from 64.9m3/s on Monday to 37.0m3/s by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, outflow has remained consistent at 21.4m3/s throughout this period, with no gates currently open at the facility.

Water temperatures at the Vaal Barrage have remained relatively stable, hovering between 23.0°C and 23.5°C, while the barrage level has held steady at 7.5 metres across all three days monitored.

ALSO READ: Here’s what level the Vaal Dam stands at this week

Significant year-on-year improvement in water storage

Current water levels are higher than at the same time last year, when the dam was at 61.8%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation’s weekly report from last week recorded the dam at 101.6%, indicating the facility has consistently maintained overflow levels.

READ NEXT: Vaal Dam water quality under scrutiny as contamination concerns flagged [VIDEO]

