Slight decrease in Vaal Dam water levels after valve releases

To manage the rising Vaal Dam water levels, the department opened six valves on Monday.

The Vaal Dam has experienced a slight decrease in water levels following the strategic opening of multiple valves on Monday, according to the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS).

As of Wednesday, the dam recorded a level of 106.91%, down from its previous 107.43% capacity.

This was the dam’s first decrease in water levels since reaching 100% capacity on 7 March.

Vaal Dam water management strategy

To manage the rising water levels caused by continuous rainfall, the department opened six valves at 12 pm on Monday.

This action followed the earlier opening of a single sluice gate the previous week. The goal was to gradually increase water outflows by approximately 200 cubic metres per second.

“At Bloemhof Dam, water releases have also been increased by 50 cubic metres per second from yesterday’s 350.97 – to 400 mᵌ/s – to allow for the extra flows that are expected from the Vaal Dam,” the department explained.

The current water release is within safe operational limits and is not expected to cause riverbank overtopping downstream.

As of Wednesday, the Reservoir, a Water Resource Information Centre, reported the Vaal Dam’s current conditions: a water level of 106.91%, with an inflow of 219.9m³/s and an outflow of 192.0m³/s.

One gate and six river valves are currently open. At the Vaal Barrage, the water level sits at 7.5m, with an outflow of 252.8m³/s and a water temperature of 22.0°C.

Broader dam levels across South Africa

Beyond the Vaal and Bloemhof systems, South Africa’s prominent dams are demonstrating remarkably healthy water levels.

The country’s largest dam, Gariep, has reached an impressive 96.9% capacity, marking a significant increase from last week’s 90.1% and slightly exceeding last year’s levels.

Vanderkloof Dam, the second-largest in the country, currently stands at 68.3%, showing a marginal increase from last week’s 67.8%.

However, this represents a notable decrease compared to the same period last year when it was 96.2% full.

Sterkfontein Dam remains at 99.1% of its 2.6 billion cubic meters capacity.

Other notable dams include Pongolapoort at 91.5%, Bloemhof at 99.3%, and Hartbeespoort at 97.0%.

