Full Vaal Dam: ‘If the water rises by 2%, campers will be underwater’

Shade nets in water at Denysville Watersport club in the banks of the Vaal Dam in Salsolburg, Free State, 22 March 2025, after the flooding affected the shade nets. Picture :Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

Although people are still enjoying Vaal Dam water activities at the Denysville Watersport Club in Sasolburg, in the Free State, more water would leave the campers underwater.

Last week, the dam, which supplies most of Gauteng, was at 106.14%.

On Thursday, the Department of Water and Sanitation opened one sluice gate at the Vaal Dam to increase outflows and manage dam water levels, as the dam’s water levels increased amid continuous rainfall.

The department said the increased outflows seek to keep the Vaal Dam at 105%.

“The opened sluice gate is expected to release between 110 to 130 cubic metres per second (mᵌ/s) and will remain open over the long weekend and dam levels continue to be closely monitored to ensure that any further action is activated depending on the level of water in the dam,” said the department last week.

“All outlet valves that were previously opened and were releasing 60.1 cubic metres per second (mᵌ/s) of water at the Vaal Dam have now been closed because they do not have the required capacity to release the required volumes.”

The department said it would continue monitoring the dam’s water levels.

Vaal Dam water levels

Speaking to The Citizen, Denysville Watersport Club manager Isabel van der Merwe said shade nets used by fishermen were now flooded.

Although people could still fish and camp, any more rainfall would make it impossible to enjoy the activities.

“Because the water is over, in the grass, and through the shade nets, and because the dam is now over 108% when it was 100%, everything was fine. People were still fishing and relaxing in the water, by the grass, and under the shade nets. If the water rises by 2%, campers will be underwater,” said Van Der Merwe.

The impact of flooding at the #VaalDam in Salsolburg, Free State, on campers' shade nets used for fishing, as the dam reaches 106%. Video: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen pic.twitter.com/A0tTINSCxD — The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) March 23, 2025

“On 19 April 2022, the water level reached 130%, and everyone was underwater. The department learned from that year, so it won’t happen again this year. On Christmas Day, the water level was 23% in the dam, and after that, the rain started, and now our dam is 108% full. People are enjoying themselves.”

Officials records show that in April 2022, the water level reached 115%, prompting authorities to open eight sluice gates.