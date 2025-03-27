Rise in human trafficking: Half-naked escaped foreign nationals hid in local shops [VIDEO]

The foreign nationals from the Horn of Africa are believed to be victims of a human trafficking syndicate.

The foreign nationals, some half-naked, were seen on video footage running on the streets. Picture: Screengrab

Police have confirmed that the 32 foreign nationals who escaped from a house in Johannesburg have been arrested amid concerns of human trafficking in South Africa.

The Ethiopian nationals made their escape from a house in Lombardy on Wednesday.

Great escape

Police said officers were called to the area after the foreign nationals, some half-naked, were seen on video footage running on the streets while others were hiding at a local shop after their escape.

The foreign nationals from the Horn of Africa are believed to be victims of a human trafficking syndicate.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the foreign nationals have been detained for being in the country illegally.

“We tried to interview them to find out who they are and where they come from, but we found out that they don’t understand English. So, we took them to the police station.

“We were told it was not only just these eight; there are still some others around. We went looking for the others, and we found another 24 of these people. So, it means we got 32, so we brought them to the police station,” Masondo said.

Masondo said police are searching for the owner of the house.

Minors

Masondo said police will work with the Border Management Authority (BMA) as their investigations continue.

“We are going to work with the Border Management Authority, and we are also working with the Department of Home Affairs and Department of Social Development because are we talking of minors here.”

The translator of the escapees detailed the conditions they endured as hostages in the house.

He said some of the victims were as young as 15 years old.

Human trafficking

Earlier this year, Gauteng police clamped down on a similar incident in the same area, rescuing more than 20 Ethiopian nationals.

In January, the Provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa, raised the alarm over the rising cases of human trafficking in the province.

Kadwa said this is due to the province being an economic hub, among other factors.

He said the Hawks had intensified its response to information relating to human trafficking and smuggling of immigrants in the last three years and has managed to crack some big cases.

