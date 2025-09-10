Vaal in a slump: Here’s what level the dam stands at this week

The current levels represent a dramatic improvement compared to the same period last year.

The Vaal Dam water level has declined to 105.9% this week, down from 106.7% the previous week, according to the Department of Water and Sanitation’s weekly provincial report on the dam.

The decrease comes despite continued inflow into the dam system.

According to the latest measurements from The Reservoir, a Water Resource Information Centre for the Catchment Management Forums of the Upper Vaal Water Management Area, current inflow rates stand at 44.2 cubic meters per second as of September 10, with outflow maintained at 16.8 cubic meters per second.

Significant improvement from last year

The current levels represent a dramatic improvement compared to the same period last year, when the dam stood at just 43.6%, significantly below the 50% mark.

Daily monitoring data shows the dam level has been gradually declining in recent days.

On 8 September, the level was recorded at 105.88%, dropping to 105.75% on 9 September, and further to 105.62% on 10 September.

Vaal Dam inflow rates fluctuating

Vaal Dam inflow rates have varied throughout the week.

The highest inflow was recorded on 8 September at 52.2 cubic meters per second, before decreasing to 45.5 cubic meters per second on 9 September and settling at 44.2 cubic meters per second on 10 September.

Outflow rates have remained consistent at 16.8 cubic meters per second across all three days monitored.

Vaal Barrage maintains stability

The Vaal Barrage has maintained a steady level of 7.5 meters throughout the monitoring period.

Outflow from the barrage has remained constant at 5.1 cubic meters per second.

Water temperatures at the barrage have fluctuated slightly, ranging from 15.6°C on September 8 to 17.2°C on September 9, before settling at 16.9°C on September 10.

