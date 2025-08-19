Vaal Dam level still leaves surrounding businesses gatvol

The biggest concern is that government is storing water above the 100% level.

Anchor Creek resort is one of the businesses around the Vaal Dam that suffered a huge blow in the aftermath of April’s high dam levels.

According to the Department of Water and Sanitation, the dam is currently sitting at 107.3% which is a slight increase from last week’s 106.3.

Business owner points to incompetence

Owner of the resort, Carl Geldenhuys, is frustrated that the dam level is being kept more than 100%. His business was among those heavily flooded after April’s heavy rains.

“I’ve had this property for 25 years. This is the first time in the 25 years that this incompetence and mismanagement of water affairs has taken place,” he told The Citizen.

Concerns fall on deaf ears

Geldenhuys’ attempts to get assistance from the Free State tourism minister reportedly fell on deaf ears. He said he is constantly being met with “the property is on the flood line, and that’s the bottom line”.

“A very good solution would be to put people who are competent and have experience into managing affairs in the Vaal water system.

“We currently have inexperienced people who just want to keep dam levels at a high percentage and look good when they report in parliament,” he said.

“Someone has to look into the qualifications of the minister of water affairs because she is definitely not up to the job and is not willing to take any advice.”

Soggy surrounds

Anchor Creek offers accommodation to customers and has faced a challenge in providing that service as the flooding continues to damage the property.

With the dam level more than 100%, water is coming to the surface from the bottom of the pool area and other structures within the resort.

Geldenhuys has to constantly drain the water, but more water keeps coming to the surface. It’s a losing battle.

“Customers don’t want to walk over bricks to get to their accommodation. I have had to reduce staff because there are not enough customers.

“We can’t use part of the facilities, my campsite is underwater and can’t be used at all,” he said.

WATCH: The battle of doing business at the Vaal

Owner of Anchor Creek on the Vaal Dam, Carl Geldenhuys, on 15 August 2025. Video: Nigel Sibanda

NOW READ: ‘Below-normal’ winter rainfall: Current levels of SA’s largest and most popular dams