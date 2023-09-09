South Africa September 9, 2023 | 3:51 pm

Home » News » South Africa

Avatar photo

Compiled by Kyle Zeeman

Deputy Digital Editor

5 minute read

9 Sep 2023

03:51 pm

WATCH: Life inside a hijacked Hillbrow building

Compiled by Kyle Zeeman - Deputy Digital Editor

No windows or lights, and rats everywhere.

The City of Joburg is battling a scourge of hijacked buildings.

The Casa Mia building was allegedly hijacked during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: X/ @PublicSafetyMMC

Those living in hijacked buildings in the Joburg CBD and Hillbrow stay in rooms with no windows, ventilation or light. They have to beat off brazen rats, and the corridors they walk and socialise in are often flooded with water and other waste.

These living conditions were thrown into the spotlight on Saturday during City of Joburg MMC for public safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku’s visit to several hijacked buildings in the area.

Tshwaku visited Florence Nightingale, Casa Mia and the Greenhouse building in the city, highlighting some of the conditions that may have led to similar properties catching fire in recent weeks.

ALSO READ: Panicking Joburg CBD fire victims were ‘squashed against closed gate’

Among these was a blaze at a five-storey building in the city last week that left at least 77 people dead, including a one-year-old and 11 other children, and more than 50 others injured.

‘There are no windows’

“You have a situation where people will stay here but there are no windows. They [residents] are using candles most of the time, and when they are left can cause fire. So during the fire, he cannot get out of here because there are no emergency exits,” Tshwaku said of one room in the Florence Nightingale building visited.

MMC for Housing Anthea Leitch said the city was in the process of refurbishing Casa Mia and had relocated residents when the Covid-19 pandemic struck and the building was hijacked.

“The current occupants have confirmed they are paying rent to someone in the building,” she said, adding the city was investigating it further.

Leitch said occupants were paying rent of between R1,500 and over R3,000, with many residents employed.

ALSO READ: ‘Joburg CBD building turned into informal settlement’ − EMS

She claimed security from the city sent to monitor the building are threatened, and “exits are all closed up”.

‘A gate was closed, so people couldn’t get out’

Speaking in the aftermath of last week’s fire, Tshwaku said the devastation caused by the blaze was made worse by a locked security gate, which led to dozens being crushed to death.

“A gate was closed, so people couldn’t get out. When firefighters came in they saw people who were being smashed against a security gate,” he said.

He said he had never seen such a devastating scene.

Commission of inquiry

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said he would establish a commission of inquiry, led by retired judge Justice Sisi Khampepe, into what caused the fire.

ALSO READ: Joburg CBD fire: City official slams NGO over hijacked buildings litigation

Religious leaders on Friday slammed government and politicians for using the tragedy for political gain, saying their concern was mere electioneering.

ActionSA said the commission was “another PR stunt by the ever-grandstanding ANC Gauteng chairperson, who tends to use state resources for his gimmicks”.

“ActionSA maintains that it is the state who should directly be held accountable for allowing the breakdown of the rule of law in the Johannesburg inner city. They were aware of the crisis for many years but chose to do nothing, and unless urgent action is taken another disaster is waiting to happen”.

Read more on these topics

Disasters hijack Joburg CBD Joburg Fire

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe