WATCH: Joburg water crisis sparks protest, residents demand action

Frustrated by ongoing water shortages, Randburg residents want answers from Joburg Water and Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

As water woes continue in Johannesburg for a second week, frustrated residents are protesting in Blairgowrie, Randburg, against the lack of water coming out of their taps.

Some parts of Johannesburg have been plagued by the water crisis since early last week, following a power outage at the Eikenhof pump station. Although some areas have had their water supply fully returned, others get water coming and going or nothing at all.

Randburg residents gathered to protest at the corner of Conrad Drive and Hillcrest Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, calling for answers from City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and Johannesburg Water. They want to know if there are any plans to fix the crisis.

Resident protest in Blairgowrie against Johannesburg’s water crisis on Tuesday afternoon. Video: Supplied.

Blairgowrie resident Jean-Michel Durocher-Yvon said residents have had enough of not having consistent water. Since last week, water only came back twice for a short amount of time.

“It’s been 11 days without running water. We are living in unsanitary conditions, not able to clean ourselves properly, and running bucket baths, and the feedback we’re getting from the city is empty promises,” he said.

He added that the finger-pointing is not going to work anymore.

“Hopefully this movement gains more traction and the senior executives within the political structures wake up and understand that the people have had enough,” Durocher-Yvon said.

Resident protest in Blairgowrie against Johannesburg’s water crisis on Tuesday afternoon. Video: Supplied.

‘Human rights violation’

Ward 102 councillor Lucinda Harman said the situation was a catastrophic crisis and a human rights violation.

“I’m very worried about the healthcare system and old-age homes… What are we going to do about people who are bedridden? What are we doing about schools? How are they going to flush the toilet?” Harman asked.

She added that families and residents can’t function with little to no water.

“I know a lot of people who haven’t been going to see businesses in the area because there is no water,” Harman said.

Meanwhile, an anonymous Melville resident wrote a letter to Gwamanda lambasting the mayor for the city’s water and electricity woes.

“Let’s talk about load shedding, shall we? It’s like playing a never-ending game of Russian roulette with our appliances. Just when you think it’s safe to do a load of laundry or cook a meal, bam! Darkness.”

“And water, oh water, wherefore art thou? I remember a time when turning on a tap was met with a glorious, life-affirming gush of H2O. Now, it’s more like a disappointing trickle, a sad reminder of what once was.”

Johannesburg Water monitoring systems

In Johannesburg Water’s latest update on the crisis, the water utility said it continues to monitor all systems affected by the Eikenhof power outage.

“Outlets of the critically impacted reservoirs will be throttled overnight to build capacity for the next day,” Johannesburg Water said.

Gwamanda cancelled the launch of the Diepfloof Hostel Electrification Project to attend to the water challenges.

“Tonight, the executive mayor will be meeting with councillors in the wards affected by the water outages in an attempt to provide critical information on the recovery of the system and mitigate measures in place to minimise the disruption to residents,” the City of Johannesburg said.

Soweto system

Johannesburg Water said most of the reservoirs affected have recovered and are supplying fairly normally. However, the Protea Glen and Zondi systems are still affected by high demand.

Waterval and White Ridge systems

The utility said some of the reservoirs in this system are being supplied fairly and normally. However, the Linden 1, Linden 2, and Blairgowrie systems remain critically low to empty. The Kensington B reservoir is on a recovery trajectory, according to Johannesburg Water, which said it anticipates it will take a couple of days to show significant improvements.

Sandton system

The system has recovered and continues to supply normal. Johannesburg Water added that the Bryanston tower is normally supplied but remains low due to high demand.

Central region

Johannesburg Water said the Berea reservoir is critically low due to high demand. Poor pressure is expected in certain parts of the supply zone.

The Alexandra Park reservoir’s capacity levels have improved, and the system is supplying normally, but the demand is high.

Commando system

The utility said the Crosby reservoir’s levels remain low; however, it is supplying fairly. The Hursthill 1 and 2 reservoirs have improved slightly, but both remain critically low. Johannesburg Water added that the Brixton reservoir and tower are both continuing to improve and are supplying fairly.

Deep South region

Johannesburg Water said the Orange Farm, Ennerdale, and Lawley reservoirs improved overnight but remained low due to high demand. Poor pressure or no water is expected.

The Lenasia Hospital Hill and Lenasia High Level reservoirs improved overnight and are supplying fairly well, but poor pressure is still expected.

