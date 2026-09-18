WATCH: Lamola in Washington as Trump’s visa crackdown sparks SA-US diplomatic clash

Lamola arrived just days after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday announced new visa restrictions targeting South African officials

International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Minister Ronald Lamola has arrived in Washington, D.C., just days after the Trump administration unveiled new visa restrictions targeting officials accused of enforcing discriminatory policies in Pretoria.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the new visa restrictions targeting South African officials accused of race‑based discrimination and uncompensated land seizures on Tuesday.

Rejection

The new visa policy has further strained the relationship between Washington and Pretoria.

Lamola, who has forcefully rejected Washington’s allegations, is set to attend a Congressional Black Caucus Foundation event and hold courtesy meetings with members of Congress.

“The announcement once again aligns with the mischaracterisation of South Africa’s domestic policies by fringe groups who wrongly portray themselves as representatives of ‘minorities’ and Afrikaners in general,” Lamola said.

Engaging the US

His visit gives Pretoria an immediate platform to engage US lawmakers as diplomatic tensions flare once again between the two countries.

“During his visit to the US capital, minister Lamola will hold engagements with key stakeholders, participate in a Roundtable discussion and hold several bilateral meetings,” said his spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.

Lamola welcomed

Phiri added that Lamola was welcomed by South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States, Roelf Meyer.

“The minister received a briefing from DIRCO Director-General, Mr Zane Dangor, Ambassador Meyer and minister Plenipotentiary, Ambassador Thabo Thage.”

Visa policy

The policy, unveiled by Rubio, marks Washington’s sharpest rebuke yet of Pretoria’s handling of minority rights.

It is also the latest action by the Trump administration to target the South African government for allegations that it is mistreating White South Africans. The South African government has denied the claim.

Rubio said such actions would not “go unchecked” and stressed that restrictions could extend to family members.

Warning to SA

In response to the latest visa restrictions, US ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III, warned Pretoria that the new restrictions are just the beginning and show “America’s firm resolve in this matter.”

The ANC‑led government has denied allegations of systemic discrimination against white citizens.

President Ramaphosa has previously said there is “no evidence of persecution against white people” and warned that such claims threaten national unity.