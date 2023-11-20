DBE adjusts school calendar to accommodate Springboks’ victory public holiday

The DBE shifts the closure of the 2023 school term to accommodate the new public holiday to celebrate the Springboks' Rugby World Cup win.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has adjusted the 2023 school calendar in light of the public holiday President Cyril Ramaphosa declared on 15 December.

Schools will close on Thursday, 14 December 2023, as the following day is the public holiday to celebrate the Springbok’s victory at the Rugby World Cup, where South Africa beat New Zealand by 12–11 last month in France.

On 16 November, the DBE’s acting director general, Dr Granville Whittle, issued a circular to the Departments of Tourism and Transport’s director generals, the heads of provincial education departments, district directors, educator unions, government body associations, and school principals about the amendment to the 2023 school.

Last month, Ramaphosa kept his promise to the nation and declared 15 December 2023, a public holiday to celebrate the Springboks victory.

“We declare this to be a day of hope, a day of celebration, and unity. Our sportsmen and women have shown us what is possible,” said Ramaphosa.

Although the Springboks claimed their fourth championship on 28 October, Ramaphosa said they pushed the holiday to December to avoid disturbing the matric exams.

In the circular, Whittle said the public holiday on 15 December will impact the end of the fourth term.

“Teachers must remain for two days after the learners have closed in order to complete administrative tasks and planning for the following school year; therefore, the schools will close on Tuesday, 12 December for learners and Thursday 14 December for teachers,” the acting director-general said.

Initially, the 2023 school calendar was supposed to have 199 school days for pupils and 203 school days for teachers.

The fourth term was going to end on Wednesday, 13 December for pupils and Friday, 15 December for teachers.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

