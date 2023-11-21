Water crisis looms: SA could be out of water within 7 years

The 2023 Blue Drop Watch report, which measures water quality compliance and water chemical quality, shows that 15% of South Africa's water supply systems are in a poor and/or critical condition.

The demand for water will exceed available supply in SA within seven years, with seven of the 13 major water systems in South Africa predicted to run out by 2040.

This is the warning of Kate Stubbs, marketing director at waste management company Interwaste, and echoed by the National Water and Sanitation Master Plan.

Day zero may come sooner than we think

Even though 2040 is still far off, Stubbs said certain areas in South Africa, such as the Eastern Cape, may experience ground zero sooner than anticipated.

Stubbs told The Citizen wastewater management can help redistribute water so it is used for irrigation and dust suppression, as well as to fill up rivers and catchments in water infrastructure networks.

“While we are entering our rainy season, it will not last forever and so, large water-consuming industries need to consider the different technologies available,” said Stubbs.

She said several role-players, including government, needed to work together to help prevent a further water crisis.

“At the outset, we need to create a much more diverse water mix, including groundwater and wastewater reuse, if we hope to protect this scarce resource and create a water supply that is safe and consistent. We must start by addressing areas in which we can immediately tackle water supply issues,” said Stubbs.

“Wastewater, and the treatment thereof, has therefore become a critical consideration to addressing scarcity and safety issues”.

Wastewater as a resource

Stubbs said nearly all water waste flowing into a river or the sea can be recycled if managed properly.

“This means a large bank of water could become available, which previously may not have been considered as ‘safe’ for the environment or community”.

