Taps run dry across Joburg: These are the areas affected this weekend and from Monday

Utility Rand Water says the completion of the maintenance project will not mean immediate access to water supply.

Residents across Johannesburg have seen their taps run dry in the first week of Rand Water infrastructure maintenance, with more to be affected from Monday.

The maintenance project will run from 22 June to 29 July, with work rotating between several pumping stations.

The areas are hit with water outages this weekend

The first week of the project saw work on the Eikenhof, Mapleton and Zwartkopjes Systems.

Defective valves were replaced, sedimentation tanks were cleaned, and new flexibility connections were installed on the Eikenhof system. Work on the system will continue until the 12 July.

The maintenance left many reservoirs empty on Friday night, and little to no water for residents in Soweto, Brixton, Roodeport, Lenasia, and those who get their supply from the Commando and Wateral systems.

It is anticipated these areas will remain with little water over the weekend as maintenance and restoration continues.

“Johannesburg Water continues to provide alternative supply in the form of stationary tanks and roaming trucks,” the utility said.

These areas will be affected by Monday

Work will start on the Palmiet Pumpstation in the south of the city on Monday.

On Monday, the station will pump at 60% capacity for 8 hours. It will be reduced again to 68% for 50 hours from 15 July.

Pumping will be throttled again on 29 July to 76% for 40 hours.

The maintenance will affect residents in Sandton, Midrand, Marlboro, Morningside, Bryanston, Illovo, South Hills, Alexandra Park, Randjieslaagte, Greenstone, and many more.

See a detailed list of the areas expected to be impacted below:

You could wait up to 7 days to get water restored

Rand Water said the completion of the maintenance project does not mean immediate access to supply.

“It is anticipated that it might take up to seven days for the system to fully recover and for all affected areas to receive water,” it said.

Residents have been urged to reduce their consumption and store water where possible.