‘We need to move faster’ on land expropriation, says Mashatile

Mashatile told the National Assembly on Tuesday that expropriation would be conducted using the provision of the Act.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has stated in no uncertain terms that land expropriation is a long-term project that the government is committed to.

Mashatile was answering questions during a plenary session in the National Assembly, where he addressed the subject.

Land expropriation has been a contentious international issue since President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Bill into law in January.

Revising the Expropriation Act is one of the requests made of the United States President Donald Trump’s administration by AfriForum and Solidarity during a visit to Washington earlier this year.

‘Land is being expropriated’

Mashatile said that while the ANC was committed to expropriation as a means of land reform, he reiterated the party’s stance that it be done in line with the constitution.

He stated that land expropriation was the responsibility of all parties within parliament, adding that the current situation was the result of impasses and negotiations across several administrations.

“When it came to the amendment of Section 25, we were not able to succeed in parliament to do that because it needed a two-thirds majority,” said Mashatile.

“But, we went further as the ANC to ensure that we have a way in which we can continue to expropriate land.”

Expropriation without compensation is the most contentious outcome, with Mashatile confirming it would be done if the “public good” could be determined.

“Land is being expropriated, and where appropriate, and we don’t have to pay, particularly for a public good, that is happening,” said the deputy president.

“And we speak today, our only challenge is we need to move faster, and I am happy to report we are beginning to see a much faster movement.

“We are pushing much faster to expropriate land, guided by what parliament has decided on,” he added.

Addressing the legacy of 1913

Mashatile said the purpose of land reform was to address the Natives Land Act of 1913 and said anyone who disposed of land or property after 19 June 1913 would have a claim against the land or “equitable redress”.

He stressed that it would “take a bit of time” and that the redistributed land would not just be for farming, but also for development and residential purposes.

The 1913 cut-off does not seem set in stone, as Mashatile said discussions had taken place about extending claims to before 1913, but that was not yet permissible by the current provisions.

“However, during the dialogue between government and the national house of traditional and Khoisan leaders held in August this year, it was agreed that the minister of land reform and rural development would convene the national land indaba to consolidate and finalise all critical issues related to land reform,” said Mashatile.

“As government, we remain focused on strengthening implementation, accelerating redistribution, securing tenure and ensuring that land already restored to communities becomes productive and contributes to inclusive economic growth.”

Boksburg land claim

A section of undeveloped land in Ekurhuleni is being considered a test case for expropriation without compensation.

The land near Boksburg is worth roughly R30 million, and the municipality has contacted the owners with an intention to expropriate the land.

The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) stated that the owners are not opposed to expropriation, but are contesting the offer of no compensation.

The party accused Ramaphosa of misleading Trump earlier this year when telling him that no private land was being expropriated without compensation.

“This incident of expropriation in Ekurhuleni clearly demonstrates…that no privately owned land in South Africa is safe. In addition, he was also not playing open cards with President Trump,” stated FF+ leader Corne Mulder.

During the plenary session on Tuesday, Mashatile reiterated that expropriation would become a reality and that the Act would guide the government’s efforts.

“We need to operate within that framework. We can’t deviate from that unless it is changed by parliament. That is how we will continue.

“Our people need land and we will provide them land, that much we are committed to, and we will not deviate from that,” Mashatile concluded.

