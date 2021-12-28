Inclement weather puts strain on Eskom infrastructure

Citizen Reporter

Eskom called on residents to be vigilant and steer clear of exposed electrical wires over the stormy festive season as inclement weather continues to ravage South Africa.

Eskom’s weather warning

The power utility said its infrastructure is “vulnerable during inclement weather, resulting in powerlines falling over and live electrical wires laying on the ground.”

“Be vigilant and look out for electrical hazards during flooding.”

Eskom urged residents to be mindful of fallen pylons and electricity lines.

“Stay away from them and report to Eskom or the local municipality so repair crews can be sent out”.

Weather alerts

Severe storms

Eskom’s call came after the South African Weather Service (Saws) warned of widespread thunderstorms over large parts of the country on Monday.

Severe thunderstorms were predicted over the eastern interior of the Western Cape and the western parts of the Eastern Cape, resulting in Yellow level two and four weather warnings for the region.

The weather service also issued an Orange level six warning for disruptive rain over Gauteng and parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

An additional Yellow level two warning was issued for disruptive rain over the eastern parts of Mpumalanga.

Flooding

Residents in these areas are warned to expect damage to infrastructure, settlements, vehicles, and livestock.

In addition, severe flooding is expected in low-lying areas due to heavy downpours.

The Saws urges residents to “stay indoors, away from metal objects”.

If possible, postpone or delay travel arrangements.

“If in a vulnerable low-lying area, place valuable items on desks or cupboards for protection.

“Keep in contact with your local disaster manager, council leader or listen to the radio for updates”.

NOW READ: Wet, chilly summer here to stay for a while, due to La Niña