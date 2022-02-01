Heat wave: Residents in these areas may suffer heatstroke

Cheryl Kahla

The South African Weather Service issued an extreme heat wave advisory for the Western Cape, effective until 8pm on Tuesday, 1 February 2022.

Here’s what you need to know.

Heat wave warning

Affected regions

The weather services warn of extremely hot conditions over the Drakenstein and Stellenbosch regions in the Western Cape, with temperatures reaching around 40 degrees Celcius.

“Along with the generally hot weather, heatwave conditions are also expected,” the Saws warns. The following areas will be affected on Tuesday:

The Swartland local municpality region

Cape Metropole

Western parts of the Cape Windlands

Overberg

Little Karoo

The conditions are so extreme, it may lead to hyperthermia as the body’s ability to cool through sweating is reduced when temperatures are “extremely high”.

Residents could also suffer heatstroke if precautions aren’t taken; heatstroke could be fatal if not treated properly.

Western Cape fire warning

The Western Cape had been ravaged by fires since December, however, the end is not yet in sight.

As per the weather service warns, the heatwave conditions could contribute to veld fires, especially in drought-stricken regions where vegetation is dried out.

Heat wave: How to protect yourself

Heatstroke occurs when the body becomes unable to control its temperature. The rapidly rising temperature causes the sweating mechanism to fail.

Symptoms of heatstroke include cramps, nausea, dizziness vomiting, fainting, and seizures. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and keep out of direct sunlight.

Limit participation in outdoor activities if possible, wear appropriate clothing and don’t forget to use sunscreen. Ensure pets have cold water and cool place to hide from the heat.

Caring for pets during a heat wave

Remember: pets can suffer heat exhaustion or sudden death from cardiac arrhythmias – an irregular heartbeat which occurs when the electrical signals coordinating the heart’s beats don’t work properly.

If your pet is disorientated, collapses, vomits, or displays bright red or blue gums, wet them with water before taking them to the vet.

The vet may administer cool IV fluids, or insert a breathing tube to stimulate artificial ventilation. Depending on the severity of symptoms, controlling seizures may also be needed.