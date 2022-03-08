Madagascar’s tropical storm Gombe poses no direct threat to SA – weather service

Faizel Patel

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said there is no imminent threat of a tropical storm that has made landfall in Madagascar.

Tropical Storm Gombe made landfall over northern Madagascar on Tuesday and is expected to move into the Mozambique Channel on Wednesday.

The weather service said Gombe is expected to gain momentum.

Heavy winds predicted

Forecasters predict winds of between 120 and 130 kilometres per hour when the tropical storm makes landfall.

“Once in the Channel, Gombe is expected to strengthen as a result of the warm sea surface temperatures (SST) combined with moisture from the ocean. Gombe is forecasted to reach tropical cyclone intensity by Friday, 11 March, when it is projected to briefly make landfall over northern Mozambique. This landfall will be short lived, as currently Gombe is once again expected to enter the Mozambique Channel by Sunday.”

According to Crisis24, the Madagascar General Directorate of Meteorology has warned maritime users to avoid going out to sea between Sambava and Brickaville districts due to adverse weather conditions.

“Sustained heavy rainfall could trigger flooding in low-lying areas and those with easily overwhelmed drainage systems. If weather conditions prove hazardous, localized evacuations, flash flooding, and landslides are possible.”

The SA Weather Service said it will continue to closely monitor developments of Gombe and issue updates as and when necessary.

“At this stage, Gombe poses no direct threat to South Africa.”

Tropical Storm Gombe has become the fifth tropical cyclone to make landfall over Madagascar in just over six weeks.

In February, Tropical Cyclone Emnati made landfall in Madagascar while communities in the region were still recovering from cyclones Ana, Batsirai and Dumako.

Cyclone Emnati reached the east coast of Madagascar on 22 February and was over the Lakora district a short while later.

Meanwhile, the Malawian Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has predicted that the weather in Malawi is unlikely to be impacted by tropical storm Gombe.

