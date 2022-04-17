Weather service issues another warning for disruptive rain in KZN

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued another yellow level two warning for disruptive rain in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

According to the weather service, this adverse weather is expected to continue until 8pm.

The affected areas will include: Abagulusi, Alfred Duma – Indaka, Alfred Duma – Ladysmith, Big Five Hlabisa – Hlabisa, Big Five Habisa Hluhluwe, Dannhauser, Dumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, M_Big Five Hiabisa, M_KwaDukuza, M_Mandeni, M _Mfolozi, Msinga, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, M uMlalazi,. Ndwedwe, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Ulundi, Umhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi, uPhongolo.

According to the weather service, localised flooding of susceptible settlements, low lying areas, roads and bridges as well as difficult driving conditions is expected over the northern parts of KZN as they were in the days prior.

Additionally, a surface high-pressure system is situated over the south-eastern parts, coupled with an upper air system.

“These conditions will result in scattered showers and thundershowers over KZN but widespread over the parts. Areas over the northern parts of KZN have received significant amounts of rain and are still expected to receive more today,” added the weather service.

Expected impact of disruptive rain

Difficult driving conditions on dirt roads and minor motor vehicle accidents can be expected due to poor visibility and slippery roads.

There will be localized damage to mud-based houses. Localized mudslides and soil erosion are also possible.

The weather service urges people to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water levels are above your ankles.

Those located in buildings are advised to move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level.

“In rural areas protect/relocate animals to a safe place on higher ground. Take caution when travelling on roads as potholes may be filled with water and there may be sinkholes,” the weather service concluded.

The warnings come after KwaZulu-Natal floods battered the province’s east coast and claimed the lives of 443 people and left 40,000 locals affected. The torrential rains damaged infrastructure and left thousands of people displaced.

Good samaritans have provided relief aid to KZN by assisting those affected by the heavy rains.

Gift of the Givers supported those who have been left homeless by giving them hot meals and water – as there is a water shortage in KZN.

Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi