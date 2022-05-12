SA Weather Service issues level 2 warning for damaging waves in Western Cape

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a level 2 warning for waves in the Western Cape on Friday.

“This will result in difficulty in navigation at sea between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas is expected from the afternoon, spreading to Plettenberg Bay by the evening and subsiding on Saturday,” warned the weather service.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 13.5.2022 pic.twitter.com/7TQ5YIP3ur— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 12, 2022

Friday’s weather forecast:

Gauteng: Fine and cool but warm in the extreme north. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool to warm but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Fine and warm.

North West: Fine and warm.

Free State: Fine and cool to warm.

Northern Cape: Morning fog over the southern high-ground where it will be cold in places, otherwise fine and cool to warm.The wind along the coast will be light south-easterly becoming moderate in the afternoon.

Western Cape: Cloudy along the coastal regions in the morning with a chance of light rain in the extreme south-west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise fine and cool, but partly cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly, but moderate north-westerly east of Cape St Francis in the morning.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool, but partly cloudy along the Wild Coast. It will become cloudy with fog patches in places south of the escarpment at night. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, reaching strong in places during the morning.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the northern interior, otherwise fine and warm but cool in places in the south. The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate northerly to north-easterly becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from the south by mid morning, spreading to Richards Bay by late morning. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.