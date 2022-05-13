Light rain expected in parts of Western Cape on Saturday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has again issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves, resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay on Saturday.

The waves, according to the weather service, will subside in the evening.

The coastal and adjacent interior areas will also experience cloudy weather in the morning, with fog in the northern parts and light rain over the extreme south-western parts of the Overberg District.

“The wind along the coast will be light southerly in the west and south-western parts but westerly in the south. It will become moderate to fresh south-easterly in the afternoon but light in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low,” said the weather service.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14.5.2022 pic.twitter.com/1Py9SUofUb— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 13, 2022

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool but warm in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld, becoming partly cloudy in places in the afternoon but cloudy along the escarpment in the evening with a chance of light rain along the southern escarpment.

Limpopo: Fine and cool to warm weather, becoming partly cloudy over the southern parts in the evening.

North West: Fine and cool to warm but cold weather over the southern interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy weather in places over the interior in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold with light showers along the coast from the afternoon. It will become fine over the northern interior from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly, becoming light and variable in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool to cold isolated light showers and rain, south

of the escarpment, but partly cloudy in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming southerly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior and partly cloudy in the west at first, otherwise cloudy and cool but warm in places in the north. Isolated afternoon showers and rain can be expected but scattered along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming southerly to south-easterly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Free State: Fine and cool to warm.

Northern Cape: Morning fog patches over the western interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm but cold over the southern interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly to south-easterly.