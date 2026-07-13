Tuesday’s weather: Fine and cool day with morning fog in parts of SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 14 July 2026.

Expect a fine and cool day across South Africa on Tuesday, 14 July, with morning frost in Gauteng and morning fog in some provinces.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 14 July 2026

Fire danger

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings and advisories for Friday.

Weather outlook for Tuesday & Wednesday: 14 – 15 July 2026

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the eastern & western parts of the country. Otherwise, fine & cool. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/qSRORVOmgH — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 12, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 14 July:

Gauteng:

There will be morning frost in places; otherwise it will be a partly cloudy and cool day.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise it will be fine and cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but fine in the north.

North West:

Partly cloudy weather awaits in places in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Free State:

Expect partly cloudy skies in the east at first; otherwise, it will be a fine and cool day.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog patches along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Western Cape:

Fine and cool conditions are expected, with high level clouds from the afternoon over the interior. It will be cloudy to partly cloudy along the west and southern coast where there will be misty conditions in the morning.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy with fog patches in the south at first; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, becoming cloudy along the coast in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a fine and cool day, but cold in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but cold of the southwestern high ground.