Yellow level 1 storm warning for Mpumalanga as cool, showery conditions swoop in on Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Monday, 13 July 2026.

South Africa will see one severe weather warning on Monday, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasting a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms over most of Mpumalanga, alongside partly cloudy, cool conditions across much of the country, though fog, frost and scattered showers are expected in parts of the country.

According to Saws, a yellow level 1 impact-based warning is in place, with no fire danger warnings or advisories issued for the day.

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms, which could result in localised flooding of low-lying areas, roads and bridges, as well as large amounts of small hail and damaging winds leading to damage to settlements and infrastructure, over most parts of Mpumalanga, except the Lowveld.

There are no fire danger warnings or advisories in place.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 13 July 2026:

Gauteng:

Gauteng residents can expect morning frost in places, with Saws forecasting that the province will otherwise be “partly cloudy and cool with isolate showers and thundershowers.” It will be cold in places.

The expected UVB sunburn index for the region is moderate.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga will see morning fog patches in the south and the escarpment; otherwise, partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and thundershowers, but warm in the extreme eastern parts.

Saws further forecast that morning frost can be expected in places in the Highveld.

Limpopo:

Limpopo residents can expect morning fog patches in places.

Saws said the rest of the province will be “partly cloudy and cool to warm,” with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southern parts.

North West:

North West can expect a straightforward day, with Saws simply describing conditions as “fine and cool.”

Free State:

In the Free State, morning fog patches are expected in the east.

According to the weather service, the province will otherwise be “fine and cool to cold,” but partly cloudy in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The Northern Cape is forecast to be “fine and cool but cold in the south.”

Saws said the wind along the coast will be light south-westerly.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions with morning mist over the southern and western parts, while the rest of the province will be “fine to partly cloudy and cold to cool.”

Coastal winds are expected to be “light to moderate easterly to south-easterly,” becoming “southerly to south-westerly” along the south coast from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The western half of the province should expect cloudy conditions with fog over the interior in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, becoming fine in the south from the afternoon.

The weather service said the wind along the coast will be “light to moderate north-easterly, but light and variable in places.”

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Meanwhile, the eastern half of the province will also see cloudy conditions with fog patches over the interior in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in places south of the escarpment, but cold in the north.

Saws said the wind along the coast will be light and variable in places in the south in the morning, otherwise light to moderate north-easterly, reaching fresh in places.

KwaZulu-Natal:

In KwaZulu-Natal, residents will see cloudy conditions with morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain.

According to Saws, the wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly, becoming north-easterly south of Durban by late morning.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.