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Fine and cool weather expected on Wednesday

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By Lesego Seokwang

Journalist

3 minute read

14 July 2026

04:13 pm

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Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 15 July 2026.

Weather forecast for 15 July 2026

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Morning fog is set to blanket parts of some provinces on Wednesday, 15 July, while fine and cool weather conditions are expected across the country.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 15 July 2026

Fire danger

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings and advisories for Wednesday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 15 July:

Gauteng:

It will be a fine and cool day, but warm in the extreme north.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

It will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits.

Free State:

Expect fine and cool conditions.

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Northern Cape:

It will be fine and cool with morning frost over the southern high ground.

Western Cape:

Cloudy and cool conditions are expected in the southwest and south coast in the afternoon; otherwise, it will be fine and cool with morning frost in places.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy with morning fog in places in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine and cool conditions, becoming cloudy in the southeast by afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the northern parts; otherwise, a partly cloudy to fine and cool to warm day awaits.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Read more on these topics

South African Weather Service (Saws) weather weather warnings

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