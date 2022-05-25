Isolated showers and rain expected in parts of KZN on Thursday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned residents in eastern KwaZulu-Natal to expect partly cloudy and cool weather, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the east on Thursday.

“The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to southwesterly, becoming fresh in places in the afternoon,” said the weather service.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool, but warm in the Lowveld becoming cloudy along the escarpment and in the Lowveld during the evening.

Limpopo: Fine and warm weather.

North West: Fine and cool to warm.

Free State: Fine and cool weather.

Northern Cape: Morning and evening fog along the coast, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Cloudy along the coast with morning fog patches in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold with a chance of drizzle over the extreme south-western parts and the south coast in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southwesterly along the south coast but light and variable in the west, becoming south-easterly in the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine weather in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold, but cloudy along the coast with isolated showers and rain. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southwesterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool to cold, becoming partly cloudy in the south, but cloudy along the coast with isolated showers and rain. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southwesterly.