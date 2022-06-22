Level 1 warning: Disruptive snow expected in parts of Eastern Cape on Thursday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 1 warning for disruptive snow leading to icy roads and some pass closures over Senqu, Elundini, Sakhisizwe and Matatiele Local Municipalities of the Eastern Cape from late Thursday morning.

A yellow level 2 warning has also been issued for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of susceptible informal settlements and roads over the Cape Metropole, Cape Winelands and Overberg Municipalities of the Western Cape from Thursday morning, spreading to the Garden Route as well as along the coast of the Eastern Cape between Storms River and Gqeberha.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 23.6.2022 pic.twitter.com/aKqtQmnT9E— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 22, 2022

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy and cool, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy at first with drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cold, but cool in the Lowveld. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the Highveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy with drizzle and morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool.

North West: Partly cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme west.

Free State: Cloudy with morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cold, with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme west.

Northern Cape: Cloudy with morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cold, with isolated showers and thundershowers in places in the south. The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming westerly to north-westerly from late afternoon.

Western Cape: Cloudy and cool to cold with scattered rain and showers, but widespread over the south-western parts at first, extending along the south coast and adjacent interior by the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southern to south-easterly becoming moderate south-westerly along the south coast from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cold with scattered showers and rain, but widespread along the coast where it will be cool. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cold with scattered showers and rain, but isolated south of escapement. Snowfall can be expected in places over the north-east mountains. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming south-westerly south of Durban late evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.