Another wet spring and summer on the cards for some parts of SA

Stephen Tau

South Africa’s summer season is usually warm to hot but that was not the case in the previous season as many parts of the country experienced cooler and wetter weather conditions.

The coming spring and summer seasons are expected to be no different.

Speaking to The Citizen, long term forecaster at the South African Weather Service (SAWS), Dr Christien Engelbrecht said the summer rainfall seasons, which occurs in the north-eastern parts of the country, can expect above normal rainfall in the coming months.

More rainfall

“The expectation or long term forecast suggests that the spring season months of September, October and November will get more rainfall and the same can be expected for the summer months of December, January and February,” said Englebrecht.

The north-eastern parts of the country include Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

During last year’s rainfall season, most of these areas received heavy downpours which also left a trail of destruction, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.

ALSO READ: KZN floods: Over 40k people affected as fatalities rise

Hundreds of people also lost their lives when heavy floods were wreaking havoc in different parts of the province.

Other provinces also had their fair share of challenges posed by heavy downpours from the last rainfall season. Farmers were also concerned about their crops at the time.

ALSO READ: Farms in North West and Free State under water after intense storms

Below normal rainfall in some areas

Meanwhile with the last winter month approaching, the bad news is that areas which normally receive most of their rainfall during this season, will not be getting much.

This will be particularly felt in the Eastern Cape, where some parts are being hit hard by drought.

The Western Cape also receives the bulk of its rainfall during winter.

According to Engelbrecht, the south-western parts of the country are expected to receive below normal rainfall.