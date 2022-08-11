Get your blankets out: Intense cold front to hit Gauteng

Faizel Patel

Residents of Gauteng have been warned to brace themselves for a cold front and adverse weather conditions over the next few days.

The mercury is expected to drop significantly on Thursday with maximum temperatures in Johannesburg only reaching a high of 4°C. Windy conditions are also expected.

Friday and Saturday morning is also expected to be cold with 7°C and 9°C expected for Johannesburg.

???? BREAKING: EARLY FORECAST SUGGESTS COLD FRONT TO HIT GAUTENG ON SUNDAY!!! — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) August 10, 2022

The cold weather is expected to continue until the weekend.

Snow expected

Snow is also expected this weekend over the mountainous areas of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, in Sutherland in the Northern Cape, and Lesotho.

ALSO READ: Very cold, windy and wet conditions expected in parts of SA from Friday

According to VoxWeather, the cold front is the first of three that is currently moving over the south west coast, spreading light rain over the Cape peninsula and coastal towns.

⚠️ ???????????????????????? of ???????????????? ????????????????????’???? to hit ???????? ⚠️

[A THREAD]



1)The ???????????????????? cold front of ???????????????????? currently moving over the SW coast spreading light rain over the peninsula, Cape Town & coastal towns but quickly fizzling out pic.twitter.com/4yAY9OMpcK— Vox Weather (@VoxWeatherZa) August 10, 2022

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned the public to take extra precautions during the freezing weather conditions.

“The public and small stock farmers should be advised that loss of vulnerable livestock and crops can be expected due to the combination of very cold windy and wet conditions. The weak and frail may also be vulnerable since their bodies won’t be able to retain their heat as easily.”

Load shedding

The cold weather conditions are likely to exacerbate the pressure the electricity grid as people use heating devices to keep warm.

On Wednesday, Eskom warned it may implement stage 2 load shedding at short notice.

The power utility has cited a shortage of generation capacity, owing to a breakdown of several power stations.

”The breakdowns of a generation unit each at the Majuba, Tutuka and two at the Kriel power stations have put a severe strain on the power generation system.”

The parastatal added that the delay in returning two other units at Arnot, as well as a unit each at Kusile and Hendrina power stations, worsened power generation constraints.

Joburg emergency services on high alert

Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services says it will be on standby as the cold front is expected to hit various cities in Gauteng.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said Joburg EMS is concerned about the significant drop in temperatures.

“We remain on high alert, we just want to urge all our residents out there to continue to look after all heating devices as they try to warm themselves and make sure they don’t leave them unattended so that we can be able to prevent fire incidents,” Mulaudzi said.