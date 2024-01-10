70 evacuated, roads closed as flooding continues in KZN

Search and rescue operations continued on Tuesday for 10 people who are missing after the flash floods that hit Ladysmith on Christmas Eve. Picture: Claudine Senekal, Ladysmith Herald

About 70 people have been evacuated in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), with warnings it could get worse, as the province battles heavy rains and flooding.

Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said storms and flooding had devastated parts of the province, with several roads closed.

Evacuations

Mngadi said about 70 people were evacuated from the Ladysmith central earlier this week and were placed in an indoor sport centre for their safety.

IPSS Medical Rescue’s Samantha Meyrick told The Citizen that emergency services were on alert after flooding in Ladysmith and on the North Coast.

“So far there have been no reports of casualties or incidents that we have responded to in these areas,” she said.

More to come

The South African Weather Services (Saws) warned the situation could get worse on Wednesday, urging people to avoid low-level bridges and travelling in areas where flooding was apparent.

The Witness. recently reported rescue teams had recovered 23 bodies from flash floods in Ladysmith on Christmas Eve.

It said 74 have been injured and more than 4,000 affected by the floods over the festive season.

Joburg on high alert

Meanwhile, Joburg emergency services are on high alert after heavy rain pounded the city on Wednesday morning.

Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi told The Citizen no reports of damage or casualties had been reported yet.

Additional reporting by Chulumanco Mahamba