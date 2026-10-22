Another scorching weekend for Gauteng

Across both major Gauteng centres, the weekend forecast points to warm daytime temperatures, limited cloud cover and no significant rainfall.

Gauteng residents can expect a warm, dry weekend with clear to mostly clear skies and no rain forecast across Pretoria and Johannesburg, according to the South African Weather Service.

In Pretoria, temperatures will range from a minimum of 16°C to a maximum of 32°C on Saturday.

The weather service forecasts clear skies through the early morning and mostly clear conditions later in the day.

Temperatures will reach about 27°C at 2pm before easing to 24°C in the evening. Morning humidity will sit at around 65% before dropping to 45% in the afternoon and 40% at night.

The weather service forecasts no rainfall for the capital, with a 0% chance of rain and 0mm of expected rainfall on Saturday.

“Clear skies” are forecast for the early hours and afternoon, while conditions will become “mostly clear” at other intervals.

Sunday will remain dry, with Pretoria temperatures expected to range from 16°C to 31°C. The weather service forecasts mostly clear skies early in the day before conditions become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Johannesburg slightly cooler

Johannesburg will also be dry, although temperatures will remain slightly lower than those forecast for Pretoria.

Saturday will bring a minimum temperature of 16°C and a maximum of 29°C, with clear skies early before mostly clear conditions dominate for much of the day.

Temperatures will be about 18°C in the early morning, rising to 25°C by 2pm before easing to 23°C in the evening.

Humidity will range from 65% in the morning to 35% at night, while winds will generally remain light to moderate.

The weather service forecasts 0mm of rain and a 0% probability of rainfall for Johannesburg on Saturday.

Sunday will be cooler, with temperatures ranging from 15°C to 28°C. The city will start with mostly clear skies before partly cloudy conditions develop in the afternoon.

Dry conditions dominate

Across both major Gauteng centres, the weekend forecast points to warm daytime temperatures, limited cloud cover and no significant rainfall.

Residents planning outdoor activities can expect generally favourable weather, although afternoon temperatures will remain high, particularly in Pretoria.