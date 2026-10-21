Thursday’s weather: SA braces for a hot day ahead

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 22 October 2026.

A warm to hot day has been forecast for most parts of the country, with a heatwave expected to envelop Limpopo’s Western Bushveld on Thursday, 22 October.

Here is what to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 22 October 2026

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in parts of Limpopo, Free State, Northern Cape and North West.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over the Western Bushveld of Limpopo until Friday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 22 October:

Gauteng:

It will be a fine and warm day but hot to very hot in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and warm to hot conditions but very hot in places.

Limpopo:

It will be fine and hot to very hot.

North West:

Fine, windy and warm to hot conditions await.

Free State:

Expect partly cloudy skies in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy to partly cloudy in the west and south; otherwise the day will be fine and warm to hot.

Western Cape:

Cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions are expected, with isolated showers and rain except in the northeastern parts where it will be partly cloudy.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy in the north; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain but scattered along the coast west of Gqeberha.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy skies north of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the eastern interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers except over the northwestern parts.