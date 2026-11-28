Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 29 November 2026.

Extremely high fire conditions are expected in parts of Limpopo and the Northern Cape on Sunday, 29 November, while the rest of the country can expect mostly fine and warm weather, with isolated showers in a few provinces.

Here is what to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 29 November 2026

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire conditions are expected over the Lephalale Local Municipality in Limpopo and the Kai! Garib Local Municipality in the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 29 November:

Gauteng:

The province will be fine and warm. The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Mpumalanga:

It will be hot in the Lowveld. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

It will become partly cloudy from the west towards midday.

Limpopo:

It will be very hot in places in the Western Bushveld. Otherwise, expect cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts.

It will become partly cloudy from the west towards midday.

North West:

The province will be fine and warm to hot.

Free State:

Expect fine and warm weather, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme west from the evening.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy weather is forecast along the coast in the morning and in the extreme south from the evening.

Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

Along the coast, the wind will be moderate to fresh south to south-westerly.

Western Cape:

It will be cool along the coast. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy over the south-western parts in the morning, with a chance of light rain in places over the extreme south-west in the afternoon.

It will become fine over the west and northern parts during the evening.

Along the coast, the wind will be moderate to fresh west to north-westerly in the morning, otherwise fresh south to south-westerly in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy in places in the south.

Otherwise, expect fine and warm conditions, but cool in places along the coast.

It will become cloudy with mist in the south-west in the evening.

Along the coast, the wind will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be cloudy in places south of the escarpment in the morning and evening.

Otherwise, expect fine and cool to warm conditions, but partly cloudy along the coast.

Along the coast, the wind will be strong south-westerly in the early morning, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be fog patches over the central and western interior in the morning.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and rain.

Along the coast, the wind will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.