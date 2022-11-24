Black Friday weather: Thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail to hit parts of Limpopo and Free State

Weather Reporter

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours, hail and damaging winds is expected over the southern parts of Limpopo, the Highveld and escarpment areas of Mpumalanga as well as the extreme north-eastern parts of the Free State, on Black Friday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging wind leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Alexander Bay and Cape Columbine on Friday afternoon, spreading to Hermanus on Saturday and Sunday.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 25.11.2022 pic.twitter.com/K0qMEhfKTI— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 24, 2022

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and northern parts of Northern Cape, western parts of the North West, as well as the Mohokare local municipality in the Free State.

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm becoming partly cloudy with isolated evening showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Hot in places in the Lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south-east.

North West: Partly cloudy and hot weather with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Free State: Fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy in the extreme south, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot over the western interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong south-westerly to southerly.

Western Cape: Fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy over the eastern parts with early morning isolated showers along the extreme eastern parts of the south coast where it will be cool. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly to southerly but moderate along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers in

the south-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool but cloudy south of the escarpment with isolated showers and rain but scattered along The Wild Coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy and cool but warm in places in the north. Scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.