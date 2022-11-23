Level 2 warning: Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and large hail expected in parts of KZN

Weather Reporter

There is no consolation yet for flood-prone KwaZulu-Natal as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) expects extreme weather conditions to continue on Thursday.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds and large hail over the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the escarpment of Mpumalanga as well as the southern escarpment of Limpopo.

Those in parts of the Northern Cape, Free State and Eastern Cape should watch out for extremely high fire danger conditions.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human or animal life,” warned the weather service.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the eastern Highveld and escarpment areas where it will be cloudy at first. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and southern parts, but scattered in the extreme south-east.

North West: Fine in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Fine in the places at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the south.

Northern Cape: Fine over the central parts, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme north-east. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

Western Cape: Fine in the north-east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm over the interior with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly, but strong along the south coast from late morning. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in the south in the morning and evening, otherwise fine and warm, but partly cloudy and cool in the south. Isolated showers and rain can be expected in places in the

south-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from mid-morning.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm north of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered along the Wild Coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and warm but hot in the north, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly in the south from mid morning spreading northwards. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.