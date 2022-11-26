Brace yourselves for more rainy days ahead

Stephen Tau

More wet weather conditions are on the cards for various parts of the country over the next coming days.

This is according to a forecaster at the South African Weather Service (SAWS), Puseletso Mofokeng.

Heavy rains expected in parts of SA

Speaking to The Citizen on Saturday, Mofokeng said some of the provinces which can expect heavy downpours include Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal (KZN), North West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Free State but excluding the southern parts.

“We still expect the rain to continue into Sunday over the eastern half of the country with a 30%-60% chance.

“However in the eastern areas of Limpopo and the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, we expect 80% chances of showers with a level 5 warning issued for the eastern parts of Limpopo,” said Mofokeng.

He said good rains can still be expected over the next coming days in different parts of the country, but could not attach any possibility of severe thunderstorms, adding that the forecast will be updated when the need arises.

Many parts of the country have in recent times been experiencing heavy downpours with the last spell in the past few weeks leading to several dams filling up to capacity and serious flooding in several parts.

The SAWS has been warning of above-normal rainfall for the current Spring season including the coming Summer season.

