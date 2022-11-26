Weather

News » South Africa » Weather

Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
1 minute read
26 Nov 2022
8:46 pm

Brace yourselves for more rainy days ahead

Stephen Tau

The SA Weather Service has issued a level 5 warning for the eastern parts of Limpopo.

More rainy days ahead
Picture File: A motorist drives through a flooded section of road after heavy rainfall in Centurion, 10 November 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

More wet weather conditions are on the cards for various parts of the country over the next coming days.

This is according to a forecaster at the South African Weather Service (SAWS), Puseletso Mofokeng.

Heavy rains expected in parts of SA

Speaking to The Citizen on Saturday, Mofokeng said some of the provinces which can expect heavy downpours include Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal (KZN), North West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Free State but excluding the southern parts.

ALSO READ: Continuous rainfall welcomed, but things could be getting a little too wet

“We still expect the rain to continue into Sunday over the eastern half of the country with a 30%-60% chance.

“However in the eastern areas of Limpopo and the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, we expect 80% chances of showers with a level 5 warning issued for the eastern parts of Limpopo,” said Mofokeng.

READ MORE
Weather: Flooding alerts issued for these 3 provinces on Saturday

He said good rains can still be expected over the next coming days in different parts of the country, but could not attach any possibility of severe thunderstorms, adding that the forecast will be updated when the need arises.

Many parts of the country have in recent times been experiencing heavy downpours with the last spell in the past few weeks leading to several dams filling up to capacity and serious flooding in several parts.

The SAWS has been warning of above-normal rainfall for the current Spring season including the coming Summer season.

NOW READ: Expect a wet 2023, with above normal rainfall until expected till autumn

Read more on these topics