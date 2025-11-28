Brace for very bad weather in Joburg and other parts of SA this weekend

Johannesburg Emergency Services are on high alert to respond to any incidents that may occur.

With South Africans warned to brace for severe thunderstorms, blistering winds, heavy rain, and hail in several parts of the country, Johannesburg Emergency Services are on high alert to respond to any incidents that may occur.

The warning comes after strong winds, heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning hit several parts of the country, including Johannesburg, this week.

Weekend weather

The weather pattern is likely to continue with the South African Weather Service (Saws) warning that Gauteng residents are in for a wet weekend with widespread rainfall.

Residents and motorists have been warned to take precautions against the adverse weather conditions.

Alert

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Kagiso Phasha said they are monitoring the weather pattern.

“The South African weather service has issued a Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms. As the city of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services will continue to remain on higher alert, together with our specialised rescue unit, which responds to water-related emergencies.”

Phasha said residents must take precautions to avoid dangerous situations.

ALSO READ: You’ve been warned: Brace for very bad weather in Gauteng and across four other provinces on Monday

Precautions

As the city would like to urge motorists and motorcyclists to make sure that they keep their headlights on, they keep a safe following distance, and they avoid driving into flooded areas.

“To our pedestrians and cyclists, they should make sure they wear visible clothes at all times and they avoid walking or cycling near flooded areas. To our residents at home, they should make sure that they remain indoors,” Phasha said.

Rest of SA

Meanwhile, a wet and windy day also awaits the rest of South Africa, with Saws warning of severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and flooding in the central and eastern parts of the country and damaging coastal winds in the west.

Warnings

Saws issues several warnings for the country.

A Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-level bridges and areas, damaging winds, as well as small hail and strong winds are expected over Limpopo, excluding the extreme north-east and Mpumalanga, except in the far south-west.

A Yellow Level 2 for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-level bridges and areas, and large amounts of small hail over Free State, south-western North West and central parts of Eastern Cape.

A Yellow Level 1 for damaging winds resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea in the early morning between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

ALSO READ: Severe thunderstorms lash large parts of Joburg, warning of flooding