Weather alert: SA braces for widespread thunderstorms and damaging coastal winds

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 28 November 2025.

A wet and windy day awaits South Africa tomorrow as the South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and flooding in the central and eastern parts of the country and damaging coastal winds in the west.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 28 November 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 27-28 November:

Scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts, but isolated in places, except in the west.

⚠️Yellow level 4,2: Severe thunderstorms.

⚠️Yellow level 1: Damaging winds. #SAWS #SAWeather pic.twitter.com/YbCUAxSX9j — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 27, 2025

Weather warnings: Friday, 28 November 2025

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-level bridges and areas, damaging winds, as well as small hail and strong, damaging winds expected over Limpopo, excluding the extreme northeast, and Mpumalanga, except in the far southwest.

A yellow level 2 warning was also issued for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-level bridges and areas and large amounts of small hail over Free State, south-western North West and central parts of Eastern Cape.

Damaging winds resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea are expected in the early morning between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay. A yellow level 1 warning was issued.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over most of Northern Cape, north-eastern parts of Western Cape, north-western parts of Eastern Cape and North West.

ALSO READ: Rain rolls in, heat returns: Here is Gauteng’s weekend forecast

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 28 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool weather with widespread showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy and cool conditions with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the Lowveld, where it will be warm in places.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm weather awaits the North West with scattered showers and thundershowers, but it will be cloudy in the east, where it will be widespread.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with widespread showers and thundershowers, but cloudy in the east where they will be widespre

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central parts but scattered in the extreme east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and warm weather along the west and south coast in the morning and evening; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme eastern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be very hot in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly to cloudy and warm to hot with widespread showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the northwest.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.