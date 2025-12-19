Cape Town braces for hot, dry and windy weekend

According to Saws, Saturday’s weather over the Western Cape will be 'fine and hot to very hot'.

Cape Town residents can expect a hot, dry and mostly cloud-free weekend, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) warning of extreme ultraviolet (UV) radiation levels and persistent south-easterly winds.

According to Saws, Saturday’s weather over the Western Cape will be “fine and hot to very hot”, although conditions will remain “cool to warm over the south-western and southern parts”.

Along the south coast, the day will be “partly cloudy in the early morning and from the evening”, while the rest of the province experiences clear skies.

Saturday: Clear skies and strengthening winds

In Cape Town, Saturday will start cool, with temperatures around 18°C in the early morning hours. By midday, temperatures are expected to climb to a maximum of 27°C, before easing to about 22°C by the evening.

Saws forecasts clear skies throughout the day, with no rainfall expected. The rain amount is forecast at 0mm, with a 0% probability of rain.

Winds will be a notable feature, blowing from the south-east. Wind speeds are expected to range between 18.5km/h and 37km/h during the day, reaching their strongest levels in the afternoon and evening.

Saws notes that “the wind along the coast will be light and variable along the south coast, otherwise fresh to strong south-easterly to southerly”.

The UVB sunburn index for Saturday is expected to be “extreme”, prompting warnings for residents and visitors to limit direct sun exposure during peak hours.

ALSO READ: A wet day ahead? Here’s what weather to expect on Friday

Sunday: Hotter conditions expected

Conditions will heat up further on Sunday, with Cape Town forecast to reach a maximum temperature of 31°C. Early morning temperatures will hover around 18°C, rising steadily through the day.

Weather conditions will remain stable, with Saws predicting “mostly clear” to “clear skies” throughout the day. No rainfall is expected, with rain probability again forecast at 0%.

Humidity levels are expected to drop significantly during the afternoon, falling to around 40%, which may intensify the feeling of heat.

Winds will continue from the south-east to east-south-east, with speeds ranging between 18.5km/h and 27.8km/h.

Extreme UV warning

Saws has again flagged an “extreme” UVB sunburn index.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated, use sun protection and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, particularly during the hottest parts of the day, as Cape Town braces for another hot and dry summer weekend.

NOW READ: Wet weather set to soak Christmas and New Year