A wet day ahead? Here’s what weather to expect on Friday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 19 December 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of heavy downpours, excessive lightning and hail in parts of the Free State, North West and Northern Cape.

Here is what the weather forecast looks like for Friday, 19 December.

Weather warnings for 19 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the extreme northern parts of the Free State, in places in the North West and the extreme northern parts of the Northern Cape.

Saws says the storms could be accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail, resulting in localised flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in the Kamiesberg Local Municipality in the Northern Cape, and Matzikama Local Municipality in the Western Cape.

ALSO READ: Three killed after lightning strikes church tent in Limpopo

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 18 – 19 December 2025.

Cloudy & cool conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the country, with scattered to widespread showers & thundershowers possible. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/ojuxglo1lV — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 18, 2025

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 19 December:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a cloudy and warm day with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme west.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be a cloudy and warm day, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the Western Bushveld.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine in the west and south; otherwise, partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northeast.

Western Cape:

Expect partly cloudy skies along the south coast in the early morning and from the evening; otherwise it will be fine and hot to very hot, but cool to warm over the southwestern and southern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy with morning fog in places in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but hot over the interior. The skies will become cloudy in the southeast from the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy conditions with morning and evening fog in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, a partly cloudy and warm to hot day awaits, with isolated thunderstorms over the interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west and central interior.