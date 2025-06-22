Chilly weather expected for most parts of South Africa

Find out what the latest forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 23 June 2025.

A cold front will continue to pass over the southern parts of the country on Monday, resulting in cloudy conditions with light rain and showers along the coast. Cold weather is expected in most parts of the country.

This comes as an intense cold front is expected to hit the Western Cape and Northern Cape on Wednesday and last until Friday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) also warned that damaging waves could be experienced between Plettenberg Bay and East London. In addition, heavy winds are expected between Plettenberg Bay and Port Alfred.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 23 June:

Gauteng:

Fine and cool conditions are expected.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and cold to cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Fine and cold to cool, but warm in the Lowveld

North West:

Fine and cool.

Free State:

Fine, and cold to cool.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog in the central parts, otherwise fine and cold to cool. It will be partly cloudy over the southern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate south to south-easterly from the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and cold to cool, with light rain and showers over the south-western parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog patches in places in the south, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog patches in places in the south-east, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the east from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly, becoming southerly to southwesterly from the south, spreading to the north by the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

