Get your blankets out: Cold front to hit Gauteng this week

Temperatures in Gauteng are expected to drop below the freezing mark.

Gauteng residents have been urged to double their blankets ahead of a cold front. Photo: iStock

Gauteng residents have been urged to double their blankets ahead of a cold front expected to hit the province this week.

Temperatures in Gauteng are expected to drop below the freezing mark as the cold weather grips most parts of the country.

Freezing weather

Gauteng Weather has forecast the mercury for Johannesburg on Friday to drop to -2°C, reaching a high of 11°C

Pretoria is forecast to have a temperature of 0°C, with a high of 13°C.

The country also experienced a winter solstice on Saturday, with the longest night and shortest day in the southern hemisphere. The sun set at 5:25pm and rose at 6:53am.

The cold weather is a stark reminder that winter has arrived, signalling that South Africans should keep warm.

Emergency services

As the weather in Gauteng gets colder, emergency Services are also on high alert to deal with any incident that may occur.

The drop in temperatures means that residents throughout the City of Johannesburg will be forced to use all sorts of heating devices to try and warm themselves in the process, making themselves vulnerable to fire incidents at home if heating devices are used unsafely/unattended.

Residents have been urged to use all heating devices safely, including heaters, braziers, paraffin stoves and candles, and not to leave them unattended while in use to prevent fire incidents at home during the extremely cold weather.

For any life-threatening emergencies, residents are urged to call the Emergency Services Call Centre on 011 375 5911.

Intense cold front

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Services (Saws) has warned of an intense cold front expected to affect the Western and Northern Cape provinces from Wednesday until Friday.

“The public and small stock farmers are advised that very cold, wet and windy conditions with heavy rainfall, strong interior winds and gale force coastal winds, very rough to high seas and light snowfall on the high-ground can be expected”, Saws said.

Warnings

Saws also issued a Yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves resulting in difficulty in navigation with small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsizing within the locality, and localised disruption to ports/harbours between Plettenberg Bay and East London.

A Yellow level 1 warning was also issued for damaging winds resulting in small vessels having difficulty in navigation, taking on water and dragging anchors between Plettenberg Bay and Port Alfred.

