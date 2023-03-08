Faizel Patel

Tropical Cyclone Freddy churned off the coast of Madagascar and is expected to make landfall for the second time in Mozambique.

This after it struck Madagascar for the second time on Monday.

Freddy, packing winds of up to 190km/h, is expected to make landfall in Mozambique on Sunday.

Record

The tropical storm, which has already brought heavy rains and havoc to African nations in its path, appears to have become the longest-lasting tropical cyclone ever on record and it continues to gain strength.

Watch, Cyclone Freddy lives on

Freddy has already broken records for the strength it has accumulated and the 8 000km path it travelled across the Indian Ocean.

Devastation

The storm first wreaked havoc in south-eastern Africa in late February, killing at least 21 people and displacing thousands in both Madagascar and Mozambique.

Will SA be hit?

Speaking to The Citizen, South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Jan Vermeulen said Tropical Cyclone Freddy is unlikely to hit South Africa.

“It has redeveloped over the southern parts of the Mozambique channel and is now moving in a north-westerly direction and we do expect it to vary between severe tropical storm and a tropical cyclone.”

“After that, indications are that it will be moving towards to the Malawi area. No, its not going to affect South Africa at this stage, but we will keep on monitoring it,” Vermulen said.

SA Weather to be affected

However, Vermeulen said Freddy is likely to affect South Africa’s weather pattern.

“When the cyclone is in the channel, but moves to the northern parts – it means that because of circulation, it causes to the west of it a high-pressure system resulting in warm to hot weather.”

“It is going to affect our weather, especially Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng,” Vermulen said.

Precautions

Vermulen has urged people to take precautions against the hot weather, especially in Gauteng after the heavy downpours.

“Drink a lot of fluids, stay indoors and in cool places to avoid heat exhaustion,” Vermulen said.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers along the escarpment in the afternoon.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm to hot.

North Province: Fine and warm to hot.

Free State: Fine and warm to hot.

Northern Cape: Cool along the coast where it will be partly cloudy to cloudy at first with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the north-western interior. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly to westerly, becoming south-westerly in the afternoon.

Western Cape: Cloudy in the west at first with fog along the west coast and morning rain in the south-western parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but fine in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly, becoming south-westerly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon,

but cloudy in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, but

cloudy in places south of escarpment with isolated showers and rain in the evening. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate southerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the north. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected except in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly in the north, otherwise south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.