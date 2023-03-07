Level 2 warning: Severe thunderstorms to hit parts of Western Cape

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in possible heavy downpours and small hail over the Cape Winelands, Swartland, Swellendam and Cape Agulhas municipalities of the Western Cape on Wednesday morning.

A yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms has also been issued for the Alfred Nzo District and the Ingquza Hill Municipality of the Eastern Cape.

Residents in these areas should watch out for flooding of roads and low-lying areas.

Extreme high fire danger conditions are expected over the Tsantsabane and Siyathemba Municipalities of the Northern Cape.

Yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms valid for 07-03-2023 until 08-03-2023 over the Western Cape. pic.twitter.com/UGKsTKafnW— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 7, 2023

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy with morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with showers and thundershowers over the highveld in the evening.

Limpopo: Cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

ALSO READ: As weather catastrophes become more common being underinsured can be devastating

North West: Cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Cloudy with morning fog patched in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Morning fog along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. The wind along the coast will be light southerly in the morning becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly.

ALSO READ: Volatile price action, freak weather contribute to consumer panic

Western Cape: Mostly cloudy with isolated morning showers, becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be fresh northerly in the west and south-west in the morning, otherwise strong westerly reaching near-gale force in the south. It will become fresh to strong west to south-westerly from afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High 8.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog patches in places, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in places in the extreme west. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly at first, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly, reaching strong in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog patches in places south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

ALSO READ: Weather update: Evening showers expected in Gauteng

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in places over the interior. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the west and south. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.