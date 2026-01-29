Eyes on the sky: Storms signals over Gauteng this weekend

The City of Tshwane has issued safety warnings ahead of possible severe storms.

Gauteng residents face a wet and potentially hazardous weekend, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasting widespread showers and thundershowers across Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Pretoria: Showers and thundershowers expected

In Pretoria, the weather service forecasts overcast conditions with showers and thundershowers throughout Saturday.

At 2am, temperatures will sit at 22°C with humidity at 70%, easing slightly to 65% by 8am. By 2pm, temperatures will peak at around 32°C, before dropping to 26°C by 8pm.

Saturday’s minimum temperature is expected to be 19°C, with a maximum of 33°C. The weather service predicts rainfall of up to 10mm, with a 60% chance of rain.

On Sunday, showers and thundershowers will continue from 8am through to the evening.

Temperatures are forecast to range between a minimum of 19°C and a maximum of 32°C, with a similar rain probability of 60% and an expected 10mm of rainfall.

Johannesburg: Stormy conditions to persist

Johannesburg will also see unsettled weather. On Saturday, cloudy conditions are expected at 2am and 8am, with temperatures of 20°C and 21°C, respectively.

By 2pm, the weather service forecasts showers and thundershowers as temperatures climb to 30°C, before clearing slightly to partly cloudy conditions and 25°C by 8pm.

The city’s minimum temperature on Saturday will be 18°C, with a maximum of 32°C. Rainfall is expected to reach 10mm, with a 60% probability.

Showers and thundershowers will continue into Sunday, with temperatures ranging from 18°C to a high of 30°C and the rain probability remaining at 60%.

City of Tshwane issues safety warning

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department warned that the forecast weather could result in dangerous conditions.

“Potential impacts include heavy downpours that may cause localised flooding in low-lying areas, flat plains and flood-prone roads,” the department said.

It added that residents should be alert to “large amounts of small hail, particularly over open areas”, as well as “damaging winds and excessive lightning that may result in structural damage or fires”.

Traffic disruptions and accidents are also possible due to flooded roads, reduced visibility and slippery surfaces, while homes in both formal and informal settlements could suffer damage, including roof losses.

Safety tips for residents

Emergency services urged residents to remain cautious during storms and abide by the following safety tips:

Stay indoors where possible and avoid contact with metal objects such as barbed wire fences and power lines that may attract lightning.

Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects during thunderstorms.

Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges or swollen streams.

“The Emergency Services Department will continue to closely monitor weather developments and remain on high alert for any weather-related incidents,” it said, urging residents to follow the weather service alerts.

City of Tshwane emergency numbers are 107 (toll-free) or 012 358 6300/6400.

