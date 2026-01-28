Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms, fire danger, heat and humidity

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 29 January 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms in five provinces, with fire danger conditions expected in the Northern and Western Cape, and hot and humid weather in KwaZulu-Natal.

Here is what weather to expect on Thursday, 29 January.

Weather warnings for 29 January 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, large amounts of small hail, and localised damage to infrastructure due to damaging winds expected over vast parts of the Free State, North West, Gauteng, western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, and southern parts of Mpumalanga.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in parts of the Northern Cape and the Drakenstein Municipality of the Western Cape.

Advisories

Hot and humid weather will result in very uncomfortable conditions over the central and eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 28 – 29 January 2026.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 29 January:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a hot day in the extreme north; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy skies at first with early morning fog patches in the Lowveld and the escarpment areas. It will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon thundershowers in the west; otherwise, there will be isolated showers, except over the Lowveld where it will be hot to very hot in places.

Limpopo:

There will be early morning fog patches along the escarpment, but it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered afternoon thundershowers in the extreme southwest. Otherwise, expect isolated showers, except in the east where it will be very hot in places.

North West:

Partly cloudy and hot weather awaits North West, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with scattered thundershowers, but isolated in the west.

Free State:

Residents can expect morning fog patches over the eastern parts; otherwise, expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with scattered afternoon thundershowers, but isolated in the west.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine and warm in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the east and central parts.

Western Cape:

Expect fine and warm to hot, but cloudy conditions over the eastern interior and south coast at first, becoming partly cloudy.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and warm to cool with a chance of light morning rain in places in the south. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a cloudy and cool to warm day with scattered showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot. Scattered afternoon thundershowers are expected in the west; otherwise there will be isolated thundershowers except in the extreme northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.