Weather alert: High temperatures, fire danger and heavy rains

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 28 January 2026.

Parts of the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Free State and North West will continue to experience persistently high temperatures on Wednesday, 28 January.

Meanwhile localised flooding, damaging winds and hail are expected in some parts of the North West, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal due to severe thunderstorms.

Here is what weather to expect on Wednesday, according to South African Weather Service (Saws)

Weather warnings for 28 January 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the central and southeastern parts of the North West, the central and eastern parts of the Free State and the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Expect localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, large amounts of small hail, and localised damage to infrastructure due to damaging winds.

Fire danger warnings

Saws has warned that extremely high fire danger conditions will persist in the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected to continue in places over Sarah Baartman, Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi, Alfred Nzo, OR Tambo and Amathole District Municipalities in the Eastern Cape until Thursday.

Most parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, and the southern parts of the North West will also continue to experience similar conditions until Friday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 28 January:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

There will be morning drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise the day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

North West:

Fine weather awaits North West residents at first, becoming partly cloudy and hot to very hot in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents can expect a fine and hot to very hot day, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog along the coast; otherwise, the weather will be a mix of partly cloudy skies, fine and hot to very hot conditions with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east.

Western Cape:

Expect foggy conditions along the west coast, clearing from the afternoon. It will be fine and hot over the interior, but partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme northeastern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot, but extremely hot in places with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a partly cloudy and hot to very hot day with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog in places in the north and southeast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the southwest.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.