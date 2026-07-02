Weather

Home » News » South Africa » Weather

Gauteng braces for cold, dry weekend with clear skies

Picture of Oratile Mashilo

By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

3 minute read

2 July 2026

10:18 am

RELATED ARTICLES

According to Saws, rainfall is not expected on either day, with both cities recording a 0% probability of rain.

Gauteng braces for cold, dry weekend with clear skies

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Gauteng residents can expect cold winter mornings, clear skies and dry conditions throughout the weekend, with no rainfall forecast for either Pretoria or Johannesburg.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), both cities will remain rain-free on Saturday and Sunday, with clear to mostly clear conditions dominating the forecast.

Pretoria to remain dry

Pretoria is expected to start Saturday on a cold note, with temperatures ranging between 8°C and 9°C during the early hours before climbing to a maximum of 18°C.

The forecast indicates humidity levels between 40% and 45% throughout the day, while weather conditions will alternate between “Mostly Clear” and “Clear Skies.”

Saws forecasts a minimum temperature of 5°C and a maximum of 18°C for Saturday, with 0 mm of rain and 0% rain probability.

Sunday will bring another cold morning, with temperatures expected to reach a minimum of 6°C before warming to 19°C.

The weather service forecasts “Clear Skies” for both the morning and evening, with no rainfall expected.

According to the forecast, Sunday’s outlook includes 0% rain probability.

Johannesburg set for another chilly weekend

Johannesburg will experience even colder conditions than Pretoria, with Saturday’s minimum temperature expected to drop to 4°C.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to peak at 15°C, while conditions remain “Mostly Clear” during the day before changing to “Clear Skies” in the evening.

RELATED ARTICLES

Saws forecasts “Rain Amount: 0 mm” and “Rain Probability: 0%” for Saturday.

Sunday will remain dry, with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 6°C to a maximum of 17°C.

The weather service forecasts “Clear Skies” throughout the day, with humidity expected to decrease from 45% in the morning to 35% by the evening.

Dry conditions across Gauteng

The forecast points to stable winter weather across Gauteng, with no rainfall expected in either Pretoria or Johannesburg over the weekend.

Residents can expect cold early mornings followed by cool to mild afternoon temperatures under mostly clear or clear skies.

According to Saws, rainfall is not expected on either day, with both cities recording a 0% probability of rain, making for a dry but chilly winter weekend across the province.

Read more on these topics

Gauteng South African Weather Service (Saws)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News At least 16 people killed in horror bus crash in Western Cape
News No new number plates while ‘cartel’ court case is pending
Politics ‘There is no renewal’: Ramaphosa under fire for bringing back Dina Pule
Politics Was Zuma looking for funding? Inside his trip to India and meeting with Guptas
Courts Court rejects Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala plea deal, says sentence ‘too lenient’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News